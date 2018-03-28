Corby carpentry students go back in time to help out nursery

Tresham College carpentry students have travelled back in time to their nursery school days at the Pen Green Centre in Corby.

As part of their work experience for the Level One Diploma in Carpentry course, students from Tresham College offered to rebuild a wooden playboat in the sandpit for the nursery children.

Carpentry student Shaye Bennett was himself a pupil at the nursery school many years ago and even played in the boat, so as a ‘chip off the old block’ it was only fitting he should work on the project.

Course tutor Mark Dunnill said: “The project provided valuable work experience whilst helping the local nursery.

“I’m sure the new boat will stand the test of time and maybe some of the youngsters playing on it will be Tresham College students of the future.”

Shaye and fellow students are now working on Level Two of their course.

For more information about this Diploma or any of the courses offered at Tresham College go to www.tresham.ac.uk.