Corby cafe voted county's best

A Corby cafe has been crowned this year's winner of the Northamptonshire Telegraph's Cafe of the Year award.

The Hungry Hossee in Dale Street saw off competition from several other cafes in the area to claim top spot in the public vote three years after winning the 2015 award.

The Big One

Manager and owner Shelaine Crabtree, 44, has lived in Corby all her life and opened the Hungry Hossee almost 14 years ago in March 2005.

"I'm overwhelmed. I've been walking around with a smile on my face since we found out earlier as have my members of staff," she said.

"I'd like to thank everyone for being so loyal and for voting for us.

"Without them we wouldn't have won it.

"There was a lot of good competition this year."

The Hungry Hossee has regularly hit the headlines for its breakfast challenge 'The Big One'.

Notoriously difficult, only a handful have finished the 7,500-calorie plate of three sausages, three beef burgers, three fried eggs, three rashers of bacon, three slices of black pudding, three square sausages, three portions of beans and three portions of mushrooms.

And there's more: on the side are three potato waffles, three potato scones, three hash browns, three portions of fried bread, three rounds of bread and butter and three rounds of toast.

But it's not only The Big One that brings in customers to the popular cafe.

Shelaine said: "I think it's my team. The team here are dedicated, loyal and are second to none.

"The credit has got to go to the staff - they're fantastic."

"We listen to our customers and we give them the service they ask for," she added.

"Everything is cooked fresh and it goes out piping hot. And we're good value too."

The Pumphouse in Wellingborough's Nene Court Shopping Centre came second in the poll followed by The Sizzler in Farmstead Road, Corby.