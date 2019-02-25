Corby cafe and takeaway plan refused

Plans to open a cafe in a disused fancy dress shop in Corby have been refused by council officers.

The cafe and takeaway had been proposed for the empty unit in the historic 1930s parade of shops in Studfall Avenue, Corby.

An objection from St Columba’s Vicarage said that there was already a lack of parking for the shop and that the church car park was being damaged from the volume of cars.

Their objection said: “There is not sufficient car parking for the present shops and residences above them on Studfall Avenue and as a result our church car park is used as an additional parking place.

“The surface of our car park has been made very poor by the extensive use of customers coming and going to the shops and we are therefore considering closing it to all except users of the church and church hall.

“This would only make the present parking problems worse as the cars presently in the church car park will need to find alternative places to park as well as the users of the new cafe and takeaway.”

The applicant had wanted to open the cafe from 6am to 6pm on Monday to Saturday. But planners said that there was insufficient information for full noise or smell assessments.

They also said that there would be some significant impact on road safety and an increase in vehicular movements.

Officers recommended the scheme for refusal.