Corby burglar jailed after getaway car crash

A Corby burglar was caught after the getaway car he was in crashed in a police pursuit.

Daniel Willerton, 41, of Chesil Walk, was jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to burglary at Cambridge Crown Court.

Jody Stones. NNL-180602-110338005

The court heard that Willerton, along with accomplices Charlie Edwards, Jody Stones and an unidentified fourth person, forced their way into a house in Oilmills Road, Ramsey Mereside, Peterborough, at about 10.30am on August 14 last year.

They stole a safe, valuable coins, a digital camera and a watch.

Following the burglary the group left in a red BMW 1 Series which was stolen during a burglary in Yaxley a few days before.

A short while after the burglary, a police officer spotted the stolen BMW and began to pursue it.

Charlie Edwards. NNL-180602-110352005

But the BMW was involved in a head-on collision with a Jaguar F Pace in North Bank Road, Peterborough.

Willerton was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital due to his injuries.

The three other men in the car managed to flee but left behind the stolen items.

Stones, 33, of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested at his home address three days later after he was identified from CCTV images.

During a search of Stones’ home, items were located that linked him to two further burglaries.

Edwards, 28, of Queens Walk, Peterborough, was arrested in October after his DNA was found in the BMW.

DC Tom Adams said: “The total disregard to the law and the safety of the public is disturbing and this sentence reflects how seriously we take burglary and driving offences.

“These were prolific offenders, but this result means they won’t be on our streets again for a long time and I hope that provides some sense of reassurance to the public.”

Stones was jailed for nine years after admitting two other burglaries.

Edwards was jailed for seven years after admitting burglary, handling stolen goods and dangerous driving.