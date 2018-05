A building site was burgled in Priors Haw Road, Corby overnight.

The incident happened between 6pm last night (Thursday, May 3) and 6am this morning (Friday) when the offender/s forced entry into the site and stole equipment.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 18000202253