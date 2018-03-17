Corby Boating Lake cafe is back in business

Corby’s Boating Lake cafe has been given a new lease of life after a new owner took over the helm.

Aaron Wooton, of Corby, opened the doors yesterday (Friday) after a full refurbishment of both the cafe and the toilets.

The 27-year-old formerly worked for Corby Council looking after play areas, parks and woodland.

The cafe shut three months ago after the former owners left.

Aaron has introduced a new menu featuring several different types of breakfast, cakes and snacks as well as a lunchtime menu.

He also hopes to open as early as 5.30am.

He said: “We opened on Friday without publicity and we were really busy which was a bit of a shock but we’re really pleased.

“We’re also aiming to hold events here for special occasions like Christmas.”

Customer Graham Bell from Weldon said he thought the new look was lovely, adding: “We weren’t expecting it to be so nice.

“It looks great and the pricing is good too.”

The cafe will be open from early morning to mid-afternoon seven days per week.