Corby blues gig raises more than £800 for Crohns disease charity

A gig in Corby by rising blues star Laurence Jones in late November helped raise more tha £800 for charity.

The event, at The Raven Hall, was organised by CornMarketBlues in aid of Crohn’s and Colitis UK as Jones suffers from the condition.

The evening’s total included an auction of paintings by Pete Marsh and donations from CornMarketBlues and collection tins.

Dave Morse, from CornMarketBlues, said: “This was a fantastic achievement and a huge amount of money to be raised in one night. CornMarketBlues would like to thank all of those who donated, participated in the auction or purchased paintings on the night.”

Pete Marsh is a painter and printmaker who specializes in producing artwork inspired by live music.

He donated one of his paintings of Laurence Jones to the auction on the night and also had several of his other sketches and paintings on display. His daughter also suffers from Colitis.

Dave added: “Thanks to both bands; Laurence Jones who is a sufferer of Crohn’s and an ambassador for the charity, and Aider Pryor for an awesome night of live entertainment and kindly donating some funds from the sale of their merchandise on the night.

“Not only was it a fantastic night of live music a considerable amount of money that was donated to Crohn’s and Colitis UK.”

Ben Rutter from Crohn’s and Colitis Leicester and Rutland branch visited the Raven Hall to accept the cheque.

CornMarketBlues has further live Blues/Rock music concerts planned for 2018. Award-winning guitarist Chantel McGregor plays on March 3 and American vocalist Sari Schorr and the Engine Room on May 5.

Visit www.CornMarketBlues.co.uk for more.