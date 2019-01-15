Corby bike recycle scheme re-purposes 40 bikes

An innovative scheme to recycle unwanted and abandoned cycles has got off to a ‘wheely’ good start, says its creator Dan Pickard.

Dan, Centre Director at Corby Town Shopping & Willow Place, came up with the idea of passing on unwanted cycles when he saw the growing pile of abandoned bikes that had been collected in Corby town centre over the past 11 years.

Michael Bell, Alexis Smith, Corby Town Shopping & Willow Place Centre Director Dan Pickard, Maggie Mackay (Home-Start), Josh Smith and Paul Young (Home-Start Dad). NNL-191101-155811005

He is now working with the Home-Start family charity to pass on the bikes to families who are not in a position to purchase one for getting to work, attending interviews, general daily transport and physical/mental health and fitness.

The cycles are being distributed to qualifying recipients on a first come, first served basis and application forms are available from Home-Start Corby.

Dan said: “Home-Start dads have set up a workshop in the basement here at Willow Place and have spent several months on a voluntary basis stripping down, repairing and refurbishing over 40 cycles.

“Fantastic support has been given by Corby business Richardson’s Cycles. In addition, cycle locks have been kindly donated by Corby Borough Council and puncture repair kits by the Corby Wilko store.

“Following the launch of the Re:Cycle project in November, we have been bowled over by the amazing support we have received from the local community. We have already allocated 21 up-cycled bikes and, on launch day, received a further 20 applications. We put out a short appeal for anyone with an unwanted/unused bike to contact us and we received another ten bikes during the week!”

Anyone wishing to donate an unwanted bike can contact Corby Town Shopping & Willow Place via its Facebook page or by calling 01536 200073. Collection can be arranged.