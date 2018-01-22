Corby-based MEP steps down as deputy leader of UKIP

Corby-based MEP Margot Parker has quit as deputy leader of UKIP.

The East Midlands MEP is one of a number of people to resign in recent days from key positions in the party.

It comes as pressure is mounting on UKIP leader Henry Bolton to quit.

Margot said: “I have spent the spent last few days wrestling with a very difficult situation.

“I had hoped Henry Bolton, UKIP leader, could ride this out but I came to the decision he could not.

“The personal life took over the job he was elected to do and has put the party in limbo.”