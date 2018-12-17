Corby assault witness appeal

Officers investigating an alleged assault outside a Corby bar have released CCTV of two men they would like to speak to.

The incident occurred by a seating area outside Qube bar, in George Street, continuing down a pathway in the area.

It took place between 2am and 3.30am on Sunday, November 4, with two men left injured and requiring hospital treatment.

Police looking into the incident are keen to locate the two men pictured, as they believe they may be able to assist the investigation.

The men, or anyone with information about their identities, is asked to call police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.