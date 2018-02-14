Corby and Wellingborough doner houses up for national kebab award

Two kebab houses in Corby and Wellingborough will aim to show they’re no prima doner when they pitta their wits against each other for an industry award.

Wellingborough Kebab House in Sheep Street and King Kebab House in Welland Vale Road, Corby, have made the final 10 in the Just Eat Best Delivery category at the British Kebab Awards.

The takeaways will compete against doner houses from Dunstable, London and Manchester to find the country’s best delivered kebab.

The winner of the sixth annual award will be crowned at the British Kebab Awards ceremony on March 12 at Westminster Park Plaza Hotel.

Other categories up for grabs include chef of the year, best value kebab of the year and best kebab restaurant – but the Wellingborough and Corby kebab houses are the only ones in the county to be shortlisted.

To vote for either of them, click here.