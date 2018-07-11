Corby and Raunds slimmers want to pass on secrets of their success!

Two Super Slimmer mums who transformed their lives by losing a combined four stone are hoping to slim down their hometowns by starting up their own slimming groups.

Jess Baseley and Emma Debenham-Weir joined Slimming World groups in Corby and Higham Ferrers for their own personal reasons and now want to pass on some of their expertise.

A spokesman for Slimming World said: “Losing weight has helped Jess and Emma feel great and have so much more energy to run around after their little ones.

“They are both excited to help relieve others of the misery they felt not being at a healthy weight.”

Jess added: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

“After losing 2 stone and 4lbs and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.”

Emma said: “Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost over two stone without the encouragement of my own Consultant and group.”

Both Jess and Emma’s new groups launch next Wednesday, July 18.

Jess’s Slimming World group is at Ennerdale Community Centre, in Ennerdale Road in Corby, every Wednesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Phone 07875 399966 for more.

Emma’s group is at Raunds Manor School at the same days and times. Phone 07743 371913 for information.