Copper piping was stolen from a property in the Wilderness, Kelmarsh, by burglars.

The incident happened between 4pm on Thursday, February 28, and 11am on Friday, March 1, when the thieves gained entry by smashing a window.

During the burglary, extensive water damage was caused to the property.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.