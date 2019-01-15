Controversial Oakley Vale housing scheme back before planners tonight

A plan to build 18 houses that has attracted hundreds of objections will return to Corby Council’s Development Control Committee tonight (Tuesday, January 15).

Corby Council wants to build 18 homes for former soldiers at the site next to the railway in Cheltenham Road on Corby’s Oakley Vale Estate.

As part of its plan to increase social housing in the borough and in partnership with the Homes for Heroes scheme, the authority has asked for permission from its own councillors to build the rented flats, bungalows and houses plus 38 parking spaces on the small strip of infill land.

The application previously went before councillors in October last year when they asked for more time to consider several issues relating to different parts of the application.

But there have been 290 letters of objection from local people including one from Corby MP Tom Pursglove who told the council that he had major concerns over issues including parking and traffic. His letter said: “Local people are concerned that the traffic from another 18 houses would make the congestion even worse, and create additional safety issues in the vicinity of the school.”

The scheme would be 100 per cent affordable and the council has pledged to work with Forces Convent Officers and the Royal British Legion to ensure occupancy.

In a report to the development control committee - which meets tonight at the Corby Cube at 7pm - planning officer Sikha Disani said that mitigatory steps had been taken to solve highways issues raised by objectors.

She also said that permission would include a legal obligation to provide a section 106 financial contribution of more than £60,000 to help provide any extra school places that would be needed by children living in the houses. The statement says: “In terms of the oversubscribed existing school, the applicant is minded to enter into a legal agreement/planning condition, to help accommodate the increase in footfall of pupils which could result from the proposed development.

“The S106 agreement/planning condition would help to ensure that local facilities for communities has been finically been contributed for service provisions which can locally be met.”

The recommendation is for councillors to grant permission for the application. The members of the committee expected to sit at tonight’s meeting are; Councillor Julie Riley (Chair), Councillor Antony Dady (V Chair),

Councillors Paul Beattie, Ann Brown, Colleen Cassidy, Lawrence Ferguson, Willie Latta, Jean Addison, Matt Reay, Bob Rutt, David Sims.

Local people are welcome to attend.