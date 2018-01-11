Consultation on new play equipment in Higham Ferrers

People are being asked for their views on the type of play equipment they would like to see in their town.

Higham Ferrers Town Council has agreed to install play equipment on the open space which lies between Stanwick Road, Mallard Close and Nightingale Way.

The majority of the cost will be funded by Section 106 monies paid by the developer David Wilson Homes.

This money can only been used for offsite recreational improvements.

The town council is now asking for views on the type of equipment that people would like to see being installed at this location.

Housing in the vicinity of the open space will receive a hard copy of the consultation with the Rushden Reporter at the end of the month.

Anyone who would like to complete the survey online can do so by clicking here

The closing date for comments is March 1.