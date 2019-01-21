Construction firm's donation helps keep the heat on at Higham Ferrers church hall

A church hall in Higham Ferrers has had new heaters installed thanks to a donation from a construction company.

Mick George Ltd has donated £9,000 to St Mary the Virgin Church for the purchase and installation of peak storage heaters in Bede House (Chantry Chapel).

These will allow the use of building all year round as opposed to using the bigger church, which has proven very expensive to suitably resource.

Derek Harbour, a member of Parochial Church Council, said: "It is extremely difficult for churches to raise money for any logistical work that needs carrying out, so we’re extremely grateful for the support provided by Mick George Ltd."

As Higham Ferrers continues to grow, the 13th-Century church is likely to become a focal point for diverse social groups.

However, a recent consultation highlighted the need to improve the facility before more people use it for activities.

The heating initiative is just one part of a wider redevelopment plan for the venue, which should help generate income to sustain the church’s long-term future.

Jon Stump, joint CEO at Mick George Ltd, said: "This is the second Northamptonshire church in as many months that has benefitted from financial assistance from our community fund programme.

"We’re pleased that a wide variety of audiences are benefitting from the offering."