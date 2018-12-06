Construction firm’s £23,000 donation to Kettering church

A construction firm donated more than £23,000 to part-fund a commemorative bell at a Kettering church.

The ‘sharp second bell’ has been dedicated to the fallen in the Kettering community and to commemorate the 100th anniversary of armistice, which was last month.

It was installed at SS Peter & Paul church thanks to a significant £23,074 donation from local construction business Mick George Ltd.

Derek Sibson, of SS Peter & Paul Kettering Church Bell Ringers, said: “The facility has already seen visitors from as far as America attend to witness the new feature.

“Hopefully the new bell will continue to attract increasing audiences and help us to grow our bell ringing society.

“Thank you to Mick George Ltd for their contribution.”

The new bell was officially handed over on November 4 by the Bishop of Brixworth and was sounded on Remembrance Sunday during a special service.

The project is aimed at teaching and training new bell ringers, especially young people, for which the current bells are too heavy.

Those behind the scheme are hoping to create a connection with local schools as part of a national recruitment of 1,400 new ringers to replace those who lost their lives in the war.

Jon Stump, joint chief executive officer at Mick George Ltd, said: “Our community fund has helped many local churches and parish councils who require financial assistance for various amenities.

“This purpose of this particular project will have lots of resonance with many generations, so we’re glad to be involved.”

The church was built in the perpendicular style during the period 1450 to 1480.

There was an initial peal of eight bells subsequently augmented to ten, and then twelve bells in 1980.

The tenth bell became cracked and was recast in 1986 before being damaged again, which led to a completely new peal of twelve bells that were installed in 2004 by the Whitechapel Bell Foundry.