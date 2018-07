Money, a games console and other items have been stolen from a Northampton home.

Between 11pm on Tuesday, July 17 and 2.20am on Wednesday, July 18, an unknown number of burglars broke into a house in Kentstone Close, Kingsthorpe.

Once inside they stole a black PS4, two PS4 controllers, a headset, a camera, and a wallet with cards and cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.