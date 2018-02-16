Conservatives hold onto both seats in Higham Ferrers by-election

The Conservatives retained both seats up for grabs in the Higham Ferrers by-election.

Yesterday’s by-election was called following the death of Cllr Glenn Harwood MBE, who represented Higham Ferrers on Northamptonshire County Council and the Higham Ferrers Lancaster ward on East Northants Council, last November.

A total of 2,503 votes were cast for the county council seat, a turn-out of 26 per cent.

And the seat was held by the Conservatives with Jason Smithers securing 1,414 votes.

Labour’s Gary Day got 557 votes, followed by Suzanna Austin for the Lib Dems with 336 votes.

Bill Cross of UKIP got 109 votes and Simon Turner for the Green Party secured 81 votes.

There were six spoiled papers.

And the Conservatives also retained their seat on East Northants Council with Harriet Pentland securing 611 votes to represent the Higham Ferrers Lancaster ward.

Next was Lib Dem’s Suzanna Austin with 244 votes, Labour’s Mark Smith with 189 votes, followed by Simon Turner of the Green Party getting 33 votes and 22 votes for UKIP’s William Cross.