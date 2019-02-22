Connaughty Centre hit by burglars

Corby’s Connaughty Centre has been targeted by burglars.

The landmark former youth centre is currently being {https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/back-from-the-brink-youth-centre-and-theatre-plan-for-connaughty-centre-1-8748411 |refurbished by a church group that wants to resurrect it to become a community hub once again|}.

The Connaughty Centre as it looked before the church began their refurbishment last year NNL-190222-163922005

It had lain empty for several years and had been repeatedly targeted by vandals.

But this week, with most of the major work complete, burglars broke into the centre in Cottingham Road between 4.45pm on Tuesday and 7.45am on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.