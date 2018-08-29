Concerns over horses on land at Wellingborough’s Embankment

Veterinary care has been given to a horse after concerns were raised with the RSPCA about its welfare.

A reader recently contacted the Northants Telegraph about the horses at the Embankment in Wellingborough, voicing her fears about the animals’ condition and welfare including access to water and food.

A reader sent in this picture of one of the horses at the Embankment in Wellingborough

They sent in this picture of one of the horses, which shows flies on a sore on its skin.

The concerned reader said at least three reports about the horses have been made to the RSPCA in the past week and said: “They should be removing these horses.”

She believes the only reason these horses are still alive is because people feel sorry for them and are feeding them, but added: “We are stuck because if we do anything {to help} it is deemed as if the owner has been down there to look after them.”

However, concern about horses living on land just off the Embankment in Wellingborough is nothing new.

People have been contacting this newspaper about it for many years as well as commenting on social media, often calling for more to be done to help the animals.

In response to the latest concerns raised, a spokesman for the RSPCA said: “We are aware of this situation and this horse has been receiving veterinary treatment.

“Unfortunately we are unable to discuss complaints about specific people and what action may have been taken.

“We understand how frustrating that is for animals lovers but releasing information could prejudice a future prosecution or could lead to us being fined.

“We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.

“It is important to reassure people that in some cases, although we are unable to speak publicly about an issue that does not mean we are not working to improve welfare.

“Many issues are dealt with by advice and education and where this fails an animal may be removed.

“As a charity we have to work within the law and we have no special powers to remove animals - they can only be seized by police after a vet has confirmed suffering.”

Anyone who has concerns about an animal’s welfare can report it via the RSPCA website or call the charity’s 24-hour cruelty line on 0300 1234999.