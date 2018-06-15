Concerns over Armed Forces Day parade clashing with Caribbean event in Wellingborough

Concerns have been raised over a Caribbean-themed event taking place at the same time as a parade in recognition of the work of the Armed Forces.

The annual Armed Forces Day parade is due to take place in Wellingborough on Saturday, June 30.

There will be a parade through the town centre before arriving at All Hallows Church for a service and re-dedication of the Calvary Cross in the churchyard.

However, this will be at the same time as a Caribbean-themed market event, which will be taking place during the day in the market place next to the church.

A Wellingborough resident contacted the Northants Telegraph about the two events, which they feel should not be taking place in such close proximity on the same day.

He said: “1.30pm is the Armed Forces march and the church service is at 2pm.

“There will be a 1940s group of singers and they have also got a military band, but 200 yards away we have got a Caribbean day with Caribbean music and they have got a licensed bar.

“There’s also a limbo competition.

“The Caribbean event is from 9am to 4pm and the Armed Forces Day is from 9am to 4pm so there will be a mix of Ska, 1940s and a military band.”

He said it felt inappropriate to have both events taking place simultaneously, and added: “It’s a bit of a problem.”

But despite these fears, a spokesman for Wellingborough Council said the British Legion and the traders at Wellingborough Market both wanted to use this date for their events and have decided to work together to use the space in the town centre to create a bigger, more vibrant event this year.

Cllr Harrington, honorary president of the Wellingborough branch of the British Legion, said: “Many West Indians fought and died in the war and by combining our annual event with the Caribbean market, we are acknowledging the contribution they made to the war effort.

“We are very happy to be working with the traders at the market and looking forward to marking the centenary to create an event with added interest, that all the family can enjoy.”