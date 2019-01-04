Competitions help promote Higham Ferrers shops over Christmas

The winners of Higham Ferrers’ Christmas competitions received early presents from the town mayor.
The Best Dressed Shop Window competition ran alongside the Higham Ferrers Christmas Sparkle event with an aim of promoting Higham Ferrers and giving an opportunity for businesses to participate in a friendly competition which created festive and interesting window displays across the town.
The People’s Choice Award which encouraged customers to vote for their favourite window display was awarded to Willow & Grey, and the Mayor’s Choice Award was given to Mark Bird Flooring.
Mayor Jason Smithers presented the prizes to the winners at the Christmas Farmers Market on Saturday, December 22.
The Christmas Bauble trail was introduced as a fun way for children and their families to explore and get to know Higham Ferrers, and throughout December families were encouraged to look out for Higham Ferrers Christmas baubles in the shop windows.
The winners – Mackenzie, Amelia, Oliver, Emily, Jack, Hana and Ava – were presented with certificates and prizes at the Christmas market.
Organisers have also thanked the following businesses and schools which took part in the shop window competition:
