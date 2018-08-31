Companionship cafe at Rushden Lakes store proving a big hit

This isn’t just a cafe, it’s an M&S companionship cafe.

Home Instead Senior Care, a home care company based in East Northants, has teamed up with Marks & Spencer at Rushden Lakes to provide a companionship cafe and it’s proving to be a huge success.

Held on the first Wednesday of each month, it was set up with the aim of encouraging older people to get out and socialise, make new friends and take part in fun activities.

The cafe is held at the store and has seen attendance grow each month as word gets out.

There have been arts and crafts, board games, crosswords and quizzes with more activities planned.

Lucy Darnell from Home Instead said: “We are delighted to be working alongside the team at Marks & Spencer to bring the cafe to the local people.

“Loneliness is something which can affect many people, particularly the elderly.

“We care for older people every day, to provide regular company and support.

“But we realise that some people are not so fortunate and may struggle to get out and socialise.”

And she added: “We approached Marks & Spencer about our idea and they thought it was brilliant, so each month we come up with new ideas for activities and really look forward to meeting everyone.

“It has been so successful that we are continuing to host the cafe with M&S and would like to invite even more people to join us.

“We would love to see some new faces.

“The cafes are open to anyone 65 years and above.”

Caregivers from Home Instead are on hand to help people at the café.

Home Instead East Northants provides care for people in their own homes from one hour to 24 hours, seven days a week.

For more information contact the Home Instead office on 01933 678775 or go to www.homeinstead.co.uk/eastnorthants.