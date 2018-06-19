Community support for Corby cadet group

Emergency services cadets in Corby are benefiting from a new gazebo thanks to a donation from the town’s Lions group.

The Kingswood Secondary Academy detachment of Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) received £500 from the Corby and District Lions Club, which has nominated the NESC unit as its charity for the year.

The new gazebo

The cash helped buy a branded gazebo, which had its debut at the Lions’ recent fun day held on June 10 at East Carlton Country Park.

Unit commander PC Chris Vickers of Northamptonshire Police said: “The fun day event was bigger than ever, with the cadets helping out with parking duties, general patrols, providing crime prevention advice and even doing a bit of face painting too.

“The gazebo will be very useful for all sorts of cadet activities.

“We’re really grateful to the Lions for their support and it’s brilliant to be able to work together at community events like this.”

NESC is an independent registered charity which enables teenagers aged 13 to 18 to learn about and take an active role in supporting the county’s police, fire and ambulance services.

For more details click here