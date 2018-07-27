Community project to help make Wellingborough a safer place to live

Members of the community are being urged to come together to help improve safety in Wellingborough.

A community safety festival is taking place outside Wellingborough Hindu Community Centre from midday to 5pm on Sunday (July 29).

The event is part of a local project called ‘Community Watch’ where residents are working with police to bring people and communities together to play a greater role in keeping themselves safe.

Marion Turner-Hawes, project worker for Community Watch, said: “Our main aims are to hear from local people about their experience of crime or safety issues and then work to set up either Neighbourhood Watch or Streetwatch groups to help people take action in their area to keep safe.

“The project is funded via Northants Community Foundation with funds provided by the Police and Crime Commissoner’s office.

“In this initial phase of the project we are focusing our efforts in the Victoria and Ise wards of Wellingborough, as well as around Oakley Drive and Brickhill areas.

“And we hope by the end of the project to have helped create a number of schemes under the banner of Community Watch.”

Sunday’s festival will have stalls showcasing security, alarm or home CCTV systems as well as community groups and businesses running a ‘community market place’ offering a range of products and services.

Entertainment will be provided by local youth and community groups.

Young people from the National Citizens Service and the police cadets will also be there offering their thoughts on helping young people stay safe.