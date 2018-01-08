Community groups urged to make use of Kettering academy’s facilities

A new partnership aims to boost residents’ access to sports and the arts by encouraging community groups to make use of an academy’s facilities.

Kettering Science Academy has teamed up with School Lettings Solutions to provide a venue for groups in need of affordable space.

The academy’s facilities, which include an astro turf, sports hall, main hall and dance studio, are available to hire for regular classes or ad-hoc events in the evenings, weekends and during school holidays.

It is hoped the partnership will open up new opportunities to the academy’s students, as well as people of all ages from the area.

Tony Segalini, associate principal at Kettering Science Academy, said: “We’re proud of the facilities we offer our students, such as our astro turf and dance studio, and it makes sense to us that they are available to use during evenings and weekends as well.

“We’ve already got some great partners signed up to use our facilities, such as the East Northants Taekwondo, and we’re looking forward to getting more on board. This can only be a positive thing for our students and people in the area.”

Jackie Latu, managing director of SLS, said: “It’s great to welcome Kettering Science Academy as our latest partner. The academy has got some brilliant facilities and we’ve already had lots of booking enquiries. We’re passionate about ensuring people have access to opportunities that boost their health and well-being.”

For more details about the facilities on offer, call 01536 384483 or email ketteringscienceacademy@schoollettings.org.