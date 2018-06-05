Community forum holding first meeting in Wellingborough tomorrow

A new community forum aiming to inform councils of the public’s views will holds its first meeting in Wellingborough tomorrow.

Community Voices is being set up across Northamptonshire as an independent, non-party political, community forum that will constructively enable residents, communities and businesses to fully take part and contribute to the decisions councils are making, particularly in reference to the transition to unitary councils.

Due to public demand, the group is holding their first open forum tomorrow (June 6) at 7pm in Glamis Hall.

Topics, including a proposed town council for Wellingborough and the Jackson’s Lane car park, will be introduced, debated and then voted on.

Jonathan Hornett, Community Voices administrator, said: “It will be great to see a broad selection of people from the community on Wednesday, hopefully you!

“If you would like to add an item to the agenda please email admin@communityvoices.org.uk, message us from our Facebook page at facebook.com/communityvoicesforum or call me on 07802 629630 or 01933 279087.”

To gather as many views as possible the group also has an online forum at https://northamptonshire.communityvoices.org.uk.