Community clean-ups to make Corby ‘safer, cleaner and greener’

Corby Council is teaming up with the neighbourhood policing teams, local businesses and community groups to make the borough safer, cleaner and greener as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign.

A packed calendar of clean-up and education activities will be taking place from February 26 until March 4 in a bid to tackle litter and dog fouling.

Corby Council is participating in the national Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean campaign

The council along with the Northamptonshire Waste and Energy Education Team will be ‘springing’ up in schools throughout the campaign to educate youngsters on the anti-social impact of litter in communities and the importance of reducing, re-using and recycling.

Corby Council’s lead member for environmental services Cllr Mark Pengelly said: “Litter has been identified as a local priority across the borough with our residents seeing litter as a significant problem within their communities, and although we have lots of voluntary groups throughout the borough who do a fantastic job of keeping our borough clean, it is important that we continue to champion campaigns such as the Spring Clean and get the message out there.”

The council’s lead member for neighbourhood services Cllr Bob Eyles said: “We are pleased to be supporting the Keep Britain Tidy campaign again this year.

“It is an excellent way of encouraging all partners, local businesses and communities to play their part in making the places we live work and play in cleaner.

“We hope that the work that takes place over throughout the campaign not only cleans rubbish from our communities but also makes people think twice before they litter in the future.”

Sgt Jon Hodgson of Corby Town Neighbourhood Policing said: “We are working with partners to reduce the effects of litter across Corby.

“Rubbish is a problem, certainly around the risk of fire.

“Be responsible and put your rubbish in a bin.”

As well as getting youngsters involved through activities with schools in the area, they will be holding community litter picks throughout the week for everyone to get stuck into.

Anyone who would like to do their bit for the community can attend any of the following litter picking events:

- Tuesday, February 27: Coronation Park Friends Of group clean-up at 9.30am

- Wednesday, February 28: Kingswood estate community clean-up at Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre in Alberta Close at 1.30pm

- Friday, March 2nd: Old Village community clean-up at the community centre in High Street at 1.30pm

- Saturday, March 3: Hazel and Thoroughsale Friends Of group clean-up at the Boating Lake Log Cabin at 10am

- Sunday, March 4: Rockingham community clean-up at Rockingham village hall in Main Street at 11am