Community choir’s £3,000 donation is music to Kettering hospice’s ears

A choir created after being inspired by a charity singing competition has donated £3,000 to Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

The Cransley Hospice Community Choir was formed after singers wanted to carry on their work after the hospice’s ‘Sing for Cransley’ event in 2014.

Cransley Choir: Kettering: Cransley Hospice Community Choir- the choir has grown from the scratch choir fundraiser in 2014.'Monday February 19th 2018 NNL-180219-212454009

Now 63 members strong, the choir has donated the £3,000 profit it made from its events in 2017 to the hospice.

Cransley Hospice’s matron Jo Craddock said: “The ongoing support from the Cransley Hospice Community Choir is greatly appreciated and on behalf of all the team at the hospice I’m delighted to be able to receive the generous donation of £3,000 from the choir and thank them for their support.

“Their support, as with all of the support we receive from the community, makes such a huge difference to us.”

The first ever event in 2014 saw six organisations of 15 people, trained by six teachers, sing two songs of their own choice.

Cransley Choir: Kettering: Cransley Hospice Community Choir- the choir has grown from the scratch choir fundraiser in 2014.'Monday February 19th 2018 NNL-180219-212547009

The audience picked a winner and the night raised £4,500.

When some of those involved said they’d miss it, they put a piece of paper on the wall for people to sign up to carry on singing.

Sixteen signed up and they started singing every Monday at the hospice’s coffee shop in Horsemarket.

They then became the Cransley Hospice Community Choir.

Cransley Choir: Kettering: Cransley Hospice Community Choir- the choir has grown from the scratch choir fundraiser in 2014.'Monday February 19th 2018 NNL-180219-212521009

They became so big that they had to move to Asda’s community room before then moving to the Salvation Army on the corner of Regent Street in January 2017.

The group now has 63 members aged from their 40s to 80s – all through word of mouth.

Musical director for the choir Ruth Humphrey said: “For a lot of our members, Sing for Cransley was the first time they had sung since they were at school.

“Our choir gives them a way to get involved in singing again informally and it’s a very social group as well.

Cransley Choir: Kettering: Cransley Hospice Community Choir- the choir has grown from the scratch choir fundraiser in 2014.'Monday February 19th 2018 NNL-180219-212301009

“We have an open door policy and if you want to come and have a sing you can, it’s about enjoying it.

“The progress that’s been made since we started has been phenomenal.”

Last year the choir raised money at summer and Christmas concerts – battling the snow and ice in the process – singing Christmas carols and receiving donations from visiting care homes.

Choir administrator Pam Humphrey, who also sings, said: “Every single penny that comes in is banked.

“We’ve not actively recruited members and our growing numbers have all been from word of mouth.

“People just want to sing and to do so for charity is fantastic.”

Cransley Choir: Kettering: Cransley Hospice Community Choir- the choir has grown from the scratch choir fundraiser in 2014.'Monday February 19th 2018 NNL-180219-212613009

Every person involved in the choir does so voluntarily and the next concert is already in the diary.

The choir’s summer show will take place on Friday, July 6, at the Salvation Army on the corner of Regent Street, with doors opening at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

The choir is also available to sing at care homes.

To contact the choir about a visit, contact the hospice’s fundraising office or coffee shop.