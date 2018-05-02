Community can help in keeping Rushden’s Greenway clean and tidy

People who use Rushden’s Greenway are being urged to get in touch if they see overflowing bins or dog mess blighting the area.

These pictures were sent to the Northants Telegraph to highlight a bin which one concerned resident said needed emptying at the weekend.

A concerned resident sent us this picture of dog mess on The Greenway in Rushden this weekend

They also raised the issue of dog mess on The Greenway, which is aimed at creating a green transport network through the heart of the Nene Valley providing safer walking and cycling routes.

In an email to East Northants Council (ENC) about the state of The Greenway, the resident said: “Just to make you aware, your organisation has failed in keeping a clear litter bin.”

A spokesman for the council said litter bins owned by ENC are emptied on a regular basis, but they always appreciate residents getting in touch when bins are getting full.

Full bins can be reported via www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/fulllitterbin.

And the spokesman added: “These particular photos appear to have been taken over the weekend when The Greenway is generally busier and these bins will be emptied soon.

“With regards to the dog poo left on the path, we’d like to remind all dog owners that it is their responsibility to pick up their dog’s poo and put it in a bin or run the risk of a hefty fine.

“If anyone spots a dog owner not clearing up after their pooch, please report it online here - www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/dogfouling.

“We receive regular reports of dog fouling across the district and prosecute where we can so the more information you can give us, the better chance we have of reaching a positive outcome.

“Reports such as this mean we can get a cleansing team out to remove the poo but we really need everyone to just pick up the poop and dispose of it properly.”

The spokesman also said they are having a Greenway community litter pick on May 12 from 2pm to 4pm meeting near The Paddocks/Dovehouse Motors.

And they added: “We encourage all those who use and appreciate The Greenway to come along and help keep this much-loved asset tidy and pleasant for all to use.”