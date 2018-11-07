Commemorative First World War bell installed at Kettering church

A new bell will be rung for the first time on Remembrance Sunday to commemorate Kettering’s fallen heroes.

SS Peter and Paul Church in Market Place has installed the ‘sharp second’ bell, which cost £20,000, in its tower to coincide with the centenary of the Armistice.

New bell for parish church, Kettering, Ss Peter & Paul a 'sharp second' for the bell tower. With Tower Captain, Pat Edkins and Rev David Walsh (Rector). Saturday, November 3rd 2018

Inscribed on the body of the bell will be the words “A bell cast in memory of the fallen of Kettering 1914-1918”, and around the rim of the bell, “In commemoration of the centenary of the Armistice November 11th 1918”.

The church currently has 13 bells, 12 that can be rung and one hung dead.

The new bell will give the church a light peal eight and enable them to train new bellringers, something that has previously not been possible with learners taught at Barton Seagrave.

Rector David Walsh said: “For hundreds of years the sound of church bells has been a feature of life in the historic heart of Kettering.

“This new 13th bell is a sign of confidence in our future.

“It will help us to train up a new generation of younger bell ringers and so bring new energy and life to our bellringing, just as we are beginning to do in the rest of our church’s life.”

The church lost several of its own bellringers during the First World War.

After restoration the bell will be incorporated into the present ring of twelve bells, giving a ‘sharp second’ and forming a true octave on the front eight bells.

The bell, with its wheel and clapper, was delivered to the church on Friday, November 2.

It was on display the following day and blessed by the Bishop of Brixworth at the 10.30am service on Sunday, November 4.

It was hoisted up the tower yesterday (Tuesday) and will be installed in its new framework throughout the rest of the week, before being run for the first time on Remembrance Sunday.

Kettering Civic Society donated £100 towards the bell appeal.