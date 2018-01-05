College teams up with Rushden Lakes to help students get into work

Tresham College has teamed up with Rushden Lakes and Jobcentre Plus to create a series of courses aimed at preparing people for working life.

Hosted at Rushden Lakes, and delivered by employment experts at Jobcentre Plus with support from the Recruit Rushden Lakes initiative, the training courses and advice sessions were designed to support candidates as they prepare for the world of work.

Tina Pratt (Rushden Jobcentre) and Cheryl Needham (Tresham College) at Rushden Lakes

The free courses gave students hands-on customer service training, alongside personalised CV guidance and advice for interviews.

More than 20 people have already completed the new courses, with many going on to jobs in the region and some even gaining employment with the retailers and restaurants at the multi-million pound retail and leisure scheme which opened last year.

Cheryl Needham, head of adult and foundation learning at Tresham College, which is now part of the Bedford College Group, said: “From the training on customer service best practice and how to handle issues, to making sure a CV is up to scratch and highlighting an individual’s particular skills, we’re pleased that we’re able to play a vital role in helping prepare the next generation of workers.”

Paul Rich, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, added: “By working closely with employers, college staff and students, we’re able to better understand the challenges faced by candidates and employers alike, and our Recruit Rushden Lakes can develop solutions to help overcome them.”

Former students Sam Burke and James Dunn have already set sail on their own outdoor adventure careers having joined the Canoe2 team at Rushden Lakes.

The pair completed their outdoor training at Shuttleworth College, also part of The Bedford College Group, which provides training for careers in outdoor and rural pursuits.

They are now overseeing water-based activities for Canoe2 at Rushden Lakes.

