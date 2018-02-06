Coffee morning for Rushden based children’s charity

A coffee morning is being held to raise money for a national charity which has its headquarters in Rushden.

Spurgeons supports some of the country’s most vulnerable children and families, with the aim of providing long-lasting solutions to issues including poverty, abuse problems, offending and other social issues.

And a coffee morning is being held at the Bede House in Higham Ferrers from 9am until midday on Saturday, February 24, in support of the charity and its work.

Coffee and home-made cakes will be on offer, as well as craft stalls, a raffle and tombola and crafts for children to enjoy.

For more information about the event, call Sue Dennis on 07976 811814.

To read more about Spurgeons, which is based in Rushden and celebrated its 150th anniversary last year, click here