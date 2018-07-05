Cobblers court case: East Northants officer admits not declaring hospitality

A senior officer at East Northamptonshire Council who is part of a police investigation into the missing Northampton Town Football Club £10.25m loan has admitted not declaring taking hospitality from one of the people being investigated.

Glenn Hammons, who was chief finance officer at Northampton Borough Council in 2013 when the missing loan was given, told the high court in Birmingham today (Thursday) that he had accepted tickets to a Tottenham Hotspur match and a complimentary meal from Howard Grossman, the owner of 1st Land Ltd which received money from Northampton Town Football Club to build a new stadium.

However Mr Hammons, who oversaw the loan, did not declare the hospitality telling the court in Birmingham that he did not know who to declare it to.

Mr Hammons became ENC’s resources and commercial executive director in February this year, after leaving shared service LGSS where he had worked since 2011.

As part of his role at LGSS he was chief finance officer at Northampton Borough Council as well as chief finance officer at East Northamptonshire Council.

The court also heard that Mr Hammons has been questioned four times under police caution as part of the investigation including once in recent weeks.

A spokesman for East Northamptonshire Council said: “We were aware that Glenn Hammons was part of an ongoing police investigation when he was employed by us but is not suspected of any offence.

“We were aware that in his role as section 151 officer at the time, he has been a witness as part of this ongoing investigation.

“Glenn is still working at East Northamptonshire Council.

“As this is an ongoing police matter we are unable to comment in any more detail at this time.”

The investigation into the loan has been ongoing for more than two years.

The court case is being brought by the borough council against former cobblers chairman David Cardoza and his family.

Three key council officers from Northampton Borough Council, former chief executive David Kennedy, borough solicitor Francis Fernandes and Mr Hammons have been interviewed by police under caution.

23 people have either been arrested or interviewed under caution.

The court case is continuing.