Clothing store looking to expand into vacant unit at Rushden Lakes

A retailer is looking to expand its offering at Rushden Lakes.

Plans have been submitted for Robert Goddard to take on the vacant unit next door to its branch which opened at the major retail and leisure scheme last year.

If it is given the go-ahead by East Northants Council, it means the company will be able to create a larger store for the sale of clothing and footwear.

It also means phase one of the development will be fully let.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application state: “The clothing retailer Robert Goddard, who are largely based in Northamptonshire, are currently operating from unit A7 in retail terrace A and they are looking to expand into the adjacent, vacant unit A6.”

Robert Goddard, an independent quality clothing business with seven stores across East Anglia including in Corby, sells brands such as Armani, Hugo Boss, Gant, Ted Baker, Barbour and Ralph Lauren.

It also offers a selection of formal wear and formal hire, as well as accessories and shoes for men and women.

A report published in December by LXB, the developer behind the multi-million pound Rushden Lakes scheme, said Robert Goddard wanted to amalgamate the unit with its existing store to provide an enhanced offer, following positive sales in recent months.

With phase one on the verge of being fully let, the contractor is already on site with phases two and three, with the anticipated practical completion dates being January 2019 and June 2018 respectively.

Phase two of the project includes the multi-screen cinema as well as more shops and restaurants.