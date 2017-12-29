Clothes store expansion will see phase one at Rushden Lakes fully let

Phase one of the Rushden Lakes development will be fully let with a clothes store set to extend its offering there.

LXB, the developer behind the multi-million pound scheme, has given an update on the shopping centre which first opened this summer.

It says Robert Goddard is set to expand by taking on the unit next to it and by doing this, it means phase one of the scheme will be fully let.

The update from LXB said: “The group can also report news of further lettings at Rushden Lakes.

“The letting to Robert Goddard, which was reported as being in solicitors’ hands in the last update on 5 December 2017, has now exchanged, subject to planning for a widening of the use to allow further fashion and footwear sales to Terrace A.

“Robert Goddard will amalgamate the unit with its existing store to provide an enhanced offer, following positive sales in recent months.

“This letting means phase one is now 100 per cent let.

“On phase three at Rushden, contracts have also been exchanged with Decathlon to take a 14,000 sq ft store (7,000 sq ft at ground and 7,000 sq ft at mezzanine level).

“The letting means a single unit of 6,000 sq ft (which could be split) remains to be let on phase three.

“Practical completion of phase three is due for June 2018.”

The contractor is already on site with phases two and three, with the anticipated practical completion dates being January 2019 and June 2018 respectively.

Phase two of the project includes the multi-screen cinema as well as more shops and restaurants.