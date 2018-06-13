Closure order for Rushden house plagued by drugs and anti-social behaviour

Police have secured a closure order for a house blighted by problems with drugs and anti-social behaviour.

The three-month closure order was granted today (Wednesday) for a property in Queen Street, Rushden.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The closure was because of anonymous statements given by people reporting anti-social behaviour and also a positive warrant about a month ago where some Class A drugs were found and seized.”

After magistrates granted the order, a tweet by @ENorthantsSgt said: “Just been granted a closure order at a property in Rushden following reports of ASB and drug usage, great result, positive message being sent to the community.”