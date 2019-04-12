Closure of White Hart is ‘big blow’ to Corby, says music promoter

A respected local music promoter has said that he is ‘devastated’ to hear of the closure of an iconic Corby pub.

The White Hart in Corby announced it was to close with immediate effect yesterday (Friday, April 12), just a few months after the landlord said he had lost £47,000 during the Cottingham Road bridge closure last summer.

The White Hart in Corby had recently had a facelift. NNL-191104-151003005

Many people have expressed their upset at the sudden closure of the popular live music venue.

Marc Collins from Rocked Up / YUK Promotions said: “I’m truly devastated to hear about the news of The White Hart closure.

“It’s been a stable home for the music community of Corby to enjoy live music and create moments together.

“It’s supported homegrown acts as well as provided a healthy stop for touring acts to come and meet our passionate punters.

Marc Collins of Rocked Up

“Growing up the pub was always a place to go and discover new bands and it really helped me discover my passion for live music promotion as well as how important grass roots venues are to a town and also the overall structure of the music industry.

“I’ve put on many events at the venue and the staff always made it a very easy place to host artists and events.

“I have a huge amount of respect for The White Hart because it’s big commitment to do this.

“It’s a big blow for Corby, there’s many venues working with cover bands week in, week out but a place that is bringing touring acts, provides a platform for the towns emerging artists and generally is place for the music community to exist together and communicate is hard to find.

“It was a hub for a number of the towns promoters and musicians, I hope that together we can find the next step to bring some stability back to the area’s live original music culture.”

The Northants Telegraph has contacted the former landlord for comment.