Closure of Poundworld’s Corby and Kettering stores confirmed

Beleaguered retailer Poundworld has confirmed it will close its stores in Corby and Kettering.

The branch in Kettering’s Northfield Avenue is one of 40 further store closures announced yesterday (Tuesday), resulting in 531 more job losses.

The discount retailer, which went into administration in June, said the stores would close on July 24.

The latest announcement brings the total number of Poundworld branches closing to 145, and redundancies to almost 1,800.

Corby’s Corporation Street branch is on a list of stores which will close this week.

Administrators Deloitte said they were still looking for buyers for all, or parts, of the remaining business.

On Tuesday afternoon, Deloitte said staff affected by the latest closures have been informed of redundancy.

Joint administrator Clare Boardman said: “We would like to thank all the employees for their continued support and commitment during this difficult time.

“We are keeping staff appraised of developments as they happen.”

To see a full list of closures, click here.