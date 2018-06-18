Closing date for Kettering’s M&S store confirmed

The closing date for Kettering’s M&S store has been confirmed.

The retail giant has been consulting with 58 staff on the proposal to close the High Street branch as part of a programme to reshape its UK store estate.

And M&S bosses have today (Monday) confirmed that it will be closing the Kettering store in just eight weeks’ time.

Zoe Gibbard, head of region for East Midlands South at Marks & Spencer, said: “Proposing to close our Kettering store was a difficult decision.

“Over the past few weeks we’ve been consulting with our colleagues and, following this rigorous process, the decision has been made to close the store on August 11.

“We hope to see customers continuing to shop with us at our other stores in the area including our recently opened Rushden Lakes store.”

M&S is set to close more than 100 stores in total by 2022, including the Northampton store in Abington Street.

