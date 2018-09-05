Closer working between East Northants and Wellingborough councils during ‘period of change’

Two councils are making progress on plans which will see them working more closely together.

East Northants Council’s transformation committee will be given an update on its joint working with Wellingborough Council at its meeting tonight (Wednesday).

Wellingborough Council's offices at Swanspool House

It comes after the committee approved a report in July to adopt a series of principles and a range of services to work jointly with the neighbouring authority.

The principles agreed included optimising value for money for customers and residents, build on the investment of their shared IT platform, develop the skills of their workforce and provide resilience during a period of change.

Services which are part of the joint working include revenues and benefits, building control, land charges, planning administration, democratic services, elections and communications.

The report for tonight’s meeting says ‘significant progress’ has been made since the committee’s last meeting.

It says each service is developing a joint working plan and there has been ‘a number of communications’ with staff at each council.

Considering the implications for customers, the report states: “Service levels are planned to be at least the same level they are currently.

“There are expected to be benefits to customers through streamlined and best practice working, as well as enhanced resilience with both councils.

“Any implications for customers will be assessed as part of the service teams reviewing opportunities to implement best practice approaches.”

The recommendation for committee members is to note the progress being made on joint working with Wellingborough Council. And the reason given for this is stated in the report as: “To place the council in the best position possible during a significant period of transformation and change.”

Tonight’s meeting of the transformation committee starts at 7.30pm in the council chamber at East Northamptonshire House in Cedar Drive, Thrapston.