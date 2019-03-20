Closed Kettering pub set to be brought back to life

A major refurbishment is planned at a closed Kettering town centre pub to prevent it from “becoming another statistic”.

The Old Market Inn in Market Place has been closed for some time and has sat vacant in the town’s restaurant quarter.

Star Pubs & Bars has put in plans to completely refurbish its interior, including existing letting rooms, and improve the pub’s exterior to enable it to re-open.

External works include new patio slabs, festoon lighting, a new pergola, outdoor seating area and more.

A Star Pubs & Bars spokesman said: “We want to invest in The Old Market Inn to create a great pub for the community.

“Subject to planning permission, we would like to undertake a major refurbishment.

“This would make The Old Market Inn a comfortable and contemporary town centre pub, introduce food and upgrade the upstairs letting rooms.”

It’s not yet known when work could start on the pub or when it could open if the plans are given the green light by Kettering Council.

Planning documents say the work will allow “a new operator to turn around this failed public house”.

A document said: “The proposed external scheme will enhance the pub and improve the external area significantly, creating a desirable environment for the local community and passing trade to enjoy, ensuring this pub does not fall victim to a permanent pub closure statistic.”

Plans added that they believe the pub will be “very popular” once the proposals are complete.

If the plans are approved and the pub re-opens it will another boost for the restaurant quarter.

Smokehouse Billionaires opened nearby just before Christmas.

And an as-yet-undisclosed restaurant promising to be a first for the UK will open later this year in the unit vacated by Chimichanga about a year ago.

Star Pubs & Bars is advertising for an operator for The Old Market Inn. To apply, visit https://www.starpubs.co.uk/pubs/old-market-inn-kettering.

A decision on the plans could be made by May 2.