Climate emergency declared at passionate Kettering Council meeting

"This is just the start."

That's the focus after Kettering Council became the latest authority to declare a climate emergency last night (Wednesday).

Climate change protestors outside the council chamber.

In rarely-seen scenes the council chamber was so full a few members of the public couldn't get in to listen as 17 speakers - including one aged just 12-years-old - pleaded with the council to take note of the way the planet is changing and do something about it.

The motion to put climate change at the heart of every decision they made, put forward by Cllr Jim Hakewill (Ind) and Cllr Anne Lee (Lab), received unanimous support including backing from Conservative group leader Cllr Russell Roberts and Kettering MP Philip Hollobone, who is also a councillor.

Cllr Hakewill said: "I am very proud to have raised the issue of the climate emergency but even more proud that it got so many people to come along to the meeting.

"There were some excellent speeches from young people, old people and everyone in between.

Cllr Hakewill.

"What we now need to do is to capture that enthusiasm and as a council demonstrate that we are going to do something."

More than 100 councils across the UK have already declared a climate emergency, including Northampton Borough Council and Northamptonshire County Council.

It means the council will commit to a target of making the area carbon neutral by 2030 and nominate a climate change champion.

They will also place 'climate change implications' on all council agendas, request reports detailing actions taken to achieve the objectives and call on the unitary authority set to succeed them to continue the work.

Extinction Rebellion members turned up en masse for the meeting.

Cllr Lee said: "I am over the moon, it's such a worthy cause.

"We realise this is only the start but there is a real momentum for change.

"There is so much work to be done but it's thrilling to know that so many people wanted to talk with such passion."

Members of Extinction Rebellion, the group protesting against the climate breakdown, turned up en masse with flags and placards. They also live streamed the meeting on Facebook.

Extinction Rebellion members turned up en masse for the meeting.