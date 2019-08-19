Climate change protest brings Wellingborough traffic to a halt

Traffic in Wellingborough's town centre was brought to a temporary standstill on Saturday after climate change protesters blocked the road.

Campaigners from Extinction Rebellion 'swarmed' the road near Castello Lounge - blocking the road for seven minutes at a time with three minute intervals off the road - at lunchtime in protest at Wellingborough Council's failure to declare a climate emergency.

Police attended the peaceful protest but reported 'no issues' as about 20 protesters made their voices heard for about 75 minutes.

Protesters in Wellingborough on Saturday. Picture by Carolynne Campbell.

An Extinction Rebellion spokesman said: "Wellingborough Council is one of the few councils nationwide who have not followed Parliament's lead in declaring a climate emergency.

"Extinction Rebellion members walked slowly in a funeral procession for the earth, demonstrating what will happen if the climate crisis is not taken seriously.

"Extinction Rebellion then organised themselves in the non-violent action known as swarming...this action was not meant to target motorists but to be disruptive, and to enable a pause.

"This pause was necessary to give time to reflect on the climate crisis, to raise local awareness, and demand that Wellingborough Council declare a climate emergency immediately.

"Extinction Rebellion sincerely apologises to the residents of Wellingborough for the disruption. They had many positive conversations, however, and Extinction Rebellion thank the people of Wellingborough for the support."

The group invited anyone interested in joining them to attend the first Wellingborough Extinction Rebellion meeting on Wednesday, August 21, at 7.30pm at The Hind Hotel.