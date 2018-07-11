Clever Kettering students scoop education awards at Oxford event

A sextet of top Kettering Buccleuch Academy students scooped prizes at United Learning’s national Best in Everyone Secondary Awards.

The students received special honours at an awards ceremony held at Oxford Town Hall in late June.

The Best in Everyone Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of students and staff at United Learning schools across the country, including academic excellence, extracurricular achievements and for service to school communities. The winning Kettering Buccleuch Academy students were: Nuala Stone who won the Pupil of the Year Award in the Years 7 to 9 category; Joshua Adams who won the Sportsman of the Year Award (Years 10 to 13) ; Lawrence Hickford who won the Modern Foreign Languages Award (Years 7 to 9); Niamh Woodhouse who won the Modern Foreign Languages Award (Years 10 to 13); Emma Liggins who won the English Creative Award (Years 10 to 13); and Aiden McCrystal who won the Art Award (Years 7 to 9).

Each of these students had been nominated by their teachers for their exceptional achievements.

Pupil of the Year Nuala Stone impressed the judges with the way she has excelled in all areas of school life. As well as being identified as gifted and talented in a number of subjects, Nuala makes a significant contribution to the academy. She is a committed House Leader, mentoring younger students as they transition from Year 6 to 7 and has topped the academy’s House Honours system.

Congratulating the winners, Dino Di Salvo, Principal of Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “Across our school, we are absolutely delighted to have won so many awards. We are incredibly proud of what each student has achieved and are honoured to have them at Kettering Buccleuch Academy.

“As well as winning the coveted Pupil of the Year and Sportsman of the Year Awards, we are particularly pleased to have picked up four academic awards. Our successes at the awards demonstrate our unrelenting focus on academic excellence.”