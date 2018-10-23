Classical star enchants Cottingham pupils in visit to highlight importance of music

A BRIT award nominee whose fans include the Pope, Prince Charles, Dame Helen Mirren, and Brad Pitt, visited pupils at Cottingham Primary School to talk about the importance of music and arts in education.

Carly Paoli has performed at some of the world’s most iconic venues, including Carnegie Hall, the O2 Arena and the Roman Forum, and alongside some of the world’s greatest singers, including Andrea Bocelli and José Carreras.

The session at Cottingham Primary School included vocal exercises and learning a song, all topped off with a special performance and a question and answer session.

Carly, who was also recently an ambassador for BBC Music Day explained to pupils that her love of music has afforded her many opportunities.

She added: “I was lucky enough to have music lessons and go to schools where I was encouraged to perform.

“It helped give me confidence, to be engaged with other people, to feel good about myself and ultimately to fulfil my dreams of standing on a stage.

“It was so lovely to visit Cottingham Primary School today. The children loved the music session, enthusiastically sang along, and asked some great questions too.

“It was particularly rewarding to see their reaction when I sang the Bellini aria.

Ashley Scott, headteacher, said: “The visit was fantastic, it was a super experience for the children and the staff. The children asked Carly some great questions about her career, talked about how vocal chords work and the sound is created, and were enchanted by Carly and her performance.”