Classic scramble returns to Woodford this weekend

A hot weather storm of classic motocross action is due to erupt at Woodford on Sunday (July 8).

More than 70 riders on the golden greats of yesteryear will fire up for the second Northampton Classic Club meeting of the season.

Aces in action include local hero Ashley Wilson from Rothwell who was an instant hit last year, winning five races in his debut on classic machines.

He rides a 1973 CZ 380 two-stroke single made in the Czech Republic.

The event is a friendly affair with the paddock open to all spectators to view the race bikes which include AJS, Matchless, Greeves, BSA, Triumph, Montesa, Husqvarna, Maico, Yamaha, Rickman, Cotton and CCM close up and chat to owners. Guest of honour is former British 250cc motocross champion Freddie Mayes who was all but unbeatable in the 1960s.

The meeting includes the second and final round of the Railbroker Trophy sponsored by Craig Speed’s Railbroker of Wellingborough company.

Practice is due to start at 10am followed by the first of 20 races from 11am.

Public admission is £5 including a programme with under 16s admitted free.

The paddock may include a display of classic off-road and road classics.

Trade stands, a burger van and toilets will also be on site.

The track is signposted from junction 12 of the A14 (nearest post code NN14 3JW).

For further details call event organiser Colin Hill 01536 512006.