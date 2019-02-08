Church window stolen by thieves

A distinctive window featuring a ship design was stolen during a burglary in Rushden.

Police are appealing for information following the burglary at Rushden Mission Church in Brookfield Road between the early hours of Saturday, January 26 and the late evening of Thursday, January 31.

Offenders entered the building and stole the decorative nineteenth century window with a ship design.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.