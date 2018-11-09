Church display for centenary of the end of World War One

A knitted poppy display will be on show at this church until the end of November.

The display honouring the centenary of the end of World War One is in the porch in front of the war memorial at Wellingborough United Reformed Church.

People are invited to take a look at the display created by the church in High Street.

Church elder Cynthia Bailey said: “The poppies have been made by members and friends.

“Please feel free to go up the steps or slope to view the display as the height of the porch restricts the full view from the pavement.”